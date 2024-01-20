Killer Soup, Legend of Hanuman and other Top 10 OTT originals of the week
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Killer Soup featuring Manoj Bajpayee in a double role is a thriller on Netflix.
Legend of Hanuman, an animated series following the adventures of Lord Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty’s newest work Indian Police Force is in third place on Prime Video.
Money Heist’s newest spin-off Berlin follows the story of Berlin on Netflix.
Echo follows the story of Maya Lopez who must face her past to move forward. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Dhootha is a Telugu-language horror thriller that you can watch on Prime Video.
The Railway Men is based on real events behind the Bhopal gas leaks. On Netflix.
Mohit Raina’s The Freelancer is a thriller series on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan follows the story of three best friends navigating their life in Mumbai. On Netflix. 3
TVF’s The Cubicles Season 3 ends at the last spot in the list. Watch on Sony LIV.
