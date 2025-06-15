Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo to Boys Over Flowers: Top 10 K-dramas that talk about the complexities of relationships
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 15, 2025
It’s Okay Not To Be Okay follows a man who takes care of his older brother suffering from a disorder.
Crash Landing On You follows a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea after a storm.
Boys Over Flowers follows a girl who finds herself attending a prestigious private school.
My Demon revolves around a love story of a demon and the CEO of a big company.
Descendants of the Sun follows the love story of a special forces officer in the Korean Army and a surgeon.
Business Proposal revolves around a girl who dresses up as her friend to go on a blind date.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows college athletes who fight for their dreams and experience love in the process.
100 Days My Prince follows a king who falls off the cliff and loses his memories for 10 days.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows a young lawyer suffering from Asperger’s syndrome.
The King: Eternal Monarch follows a love story of a king and a police officer in two worlds.
