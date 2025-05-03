Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears; Top 10 popular Korean dramas of Kim Soo-hyun
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 03, 2025
Here are popular Korean dramas of Kim Soo-hyun that will keep you glued to the screen
Queen of Tears centers around two couples who struggle to balance their relationship after marriage.
My Love from the Star centers around Do Min-joon who is an alien left on Earth centuries ago.
Dream High revolves around multiple students who enroll to perform in an art school.
The Moon Embracing the Sun centers around a king who is in love with a female shaman.
The Producers follows a group of young TV producers and pop stars.
Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl from South Korea who accidentally lands in North Korea.
Hotel Del Luna centers around Jan Man-wol, the proprietor of a supernatural hotel.
Kill It revolves around a man who investigates the murder case.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and a psychiatric hospital employee.
Dream High 2 revolves around a new group of students in Kirin Arts High School.
