Crash Landing On You to Queen of Tears: Top 10 Korean dramas male leads who raised the bar

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2025

Here’s a list of Korean drama male leads who raised our standards…

Crash Landing on You revolves around Captain Ri, a North Korean soldier who encounters Yoon Se-ri.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim follows Lee Young Joon, who tries everything to stop her secretary from resigning.

My Love from the Star centers around Do Min Joon, who is an alien from a distant planet.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty, which follows Do Kyung Seok, who proves to be the perfect boyfriend.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo revolves around Jung Joon Hyung, who is a fun-loving guy.

Start-up follows Han Ji Pyeong, who is a smart and responsible guy and is loved by everyone.

Itaewon Class centers around Park Saeroyi, who never gave up even when things were tough.

Queen of Tears follows Baek Hyun-woo, who is trapped in a loveless marriage.

Lovely Runner centers around Ryu Seon-jae, who loves Im Sol over and over through numerous lifetimes.

True Beauty follows Lee Su-ho, who battles himself on the journey of self-love and self-discovery.

