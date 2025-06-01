Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears and Knock Off: Top 10 K-drama of Kim Soo Hyun
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 01, 2025
Are you a fan of Kim Soo Hyun? Here are some of his popular dramas you must watch
Queen of Tears revolves around the story of a CEO of a department store and a lawyer.
My Love From the Star revolves around an alien who has been living on earth for four hundred years.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital.
Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.
The Moon Embracing the Sun follows Lee Hwon, King of Joseon who falls in love with Wol, a female shaman.
Knock Off revolves around a man who becomes a counterfeit kingpin. The series is yet to be released.
Dream High follows a group of different individuals that enroll in a popular performing arts school.
One Ordinary Day revolves around a college student who gets trapped in a murder case.
Hotel del Luna follows Jang Man Wol who is bound to a supernatural hotel due to grave sin.
Will it Snow for Christmas revolves around Cha Kang Jin who leads a difficult life after he gets involved in a fight.
Thanks For Reading!
