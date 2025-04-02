Queen of Tears to Business Proposal and Introverted Boss; Top 10 Korean office romance dramas that will makes you swoon
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2025
Here’s a list of top Korean office romance dramas that will give you butterflies.
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim revolves around a man who tries everything not to let her secretary leave.
Business Proposal revolves around a girl who fakes the identity of her friend and falls in trouble with her boss.
SStrong Woman Do Bong Soon revolves around a woman who is born with superwoman strength.
Forecasting Love and Weather centers around a a diligent forecaster and her free spirited co-worker.
Suspicious Partner follows Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor who works together with his trainee.
King The Land centers around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.
Start-Up centers around young entrepreneurs who work hard to fulfill their tech dreams.
Queen Of Tears revolves around two individuals who face numerous challenges after marriage.
My Secret Romance revolves around Yoo-mi who comes to know the truth about her employer.
Romance is a Bonus Book follows a gifted writer who is the youngest editor-in-chief in his company.
