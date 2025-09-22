Business Proposal to Descendants of the Sun: Top 10 romantic Korean dramas to watch that feels like hugging your partner

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2025

Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who struggle after marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The King: Eternal Monarch follows a story of a King who is stuck between two worlds.

Crash Landing On You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea.

Vincezo follows an Italian mafia who returns to his homeland for a mission.

King the Land revolves around the story of the owner of a hotel and its employee.

When Life Gives You Tangerines revolves around a beautiful story of a couple.

Goblin revolves around a goblin who is in search of his human wife.

Business Proposal revolves around a girl who accidentally goes on a blind date with her boss.

Descendants of the Sun revolves around an army officer who falls in love with a doctor.

It’s Okay to Not be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and a psychiatric hospital employee.

