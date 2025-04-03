Crash Landing On You to Queen of Tears; Top 10 Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Mx Player, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2025
Here’s the list of top Korean drama on OTT you must-watch
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who find it difficult to manage their relationship after marriage. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It’s Okay to Not be Okay centers around an antisocial children’s book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead revolves around a group of students who are trapped in their high school after a zombie outbreak. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Queen revolves around a successful and free spirited chef who finds himself in an unexpectable situation. It is on Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap. It is on Netflix
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marry My Husband revolves around a woman who comes to know the truth about her husband. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unlock My Boss follows a CEO of a high tech firm whose spirit gets trapped inside a smartphone. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She was Pretty revolves around childhood sweethearts who meet after 15-long-years. It is on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I am not a Robot centered around a young man who suffers from a dangerous allergy. It is on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspicious Partner follows a senior prosecutor and his trainee who work together to catch a serial killer. It is on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The World of Us to My Mister; TOP slice-of-life Korean drama and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Find Out More