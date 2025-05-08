Crash Landing on You to Vincenzo and Queen of Tears and Business Proposal; Top 10 must-watch Korean dramas on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
| May 08, 2025
Let’s take a look at the list of popular Korean dramas on Netflix that will leave you glued.
Queen of Tears revolves around a couple who deeply love each other but struggle in their married life.
Crash Landing on You revolves around a heiress who accidentally drops into North Korea after a paragliding mishap
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around an antisocial book author and an employee of a psychiatric hospital.
Vincenzo revolves around a powerful gangster mafia who returns to Korea for a mission.
D.P. revolves around a young private who is tasked with capturing army deserters.
When Life Gives You Tangerines revolves around Jeju, a spirited girl, and steadfast boy’s island story.
All of Us Are Dead revolves around a group of students who get trapped in a high school amid a zombie virus outbreak.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.
Business Proposal revolves around a girl who goes on a blind date but surrounds herself in problems.
Descendants of the Sun revolves around an army officer who falls in love with a surgeon
Thanks For Reading!
