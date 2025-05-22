Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears and King the Land: Top 10 must-watch K-dramas with the most satisfying endings
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 22, 2025
Fan of Korean dramas? Here’s a list of K-dramas with the most satisfying endings
My Happy Ending follows a woman who loses everything when she comes to the truth about herself.
While You Were Sleeping revolves around three individuals who have the power of precognition.
She Was Pretty follows childhood sweethearts who meet each other after 15 years.
King the Land revolves around a hardworking employee who clashes with her boss.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo follows a weightlifter who gets attracted to a fitness doctor.
Fight for My Way revolves around a former taekwondo champion and a receptionist who struggles to follow their dreams.
Crash Landing On You revolves around a brave army officer who falls in love with a doctor.
Queen of Tears centers around a couple who struggle to adjust to their married life.
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim revolves around a boss who tries everything to stop her from resigning.
The Legend of the Blue Sea centers around a mermaid who follows a con man who helped her out.
