Itaewon Class to Prison Playbook; Top 10 Korean dramas with masterclass acting
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 13, 2025
Korean dramas have been ruling millions of hearts with its captivating storyline, excellent direction and brilliant acting. Here’s a list of K-dramas with best acting
Twenty-Five Twenty-One is an amazing show that centers on young love that stands against numerous challenges.
Itaewon Class is a thrilling Korean drama that focuses on Pak Sae-ro-yi who is just released from prison.
Mouse revolves around a detective and his partner who are on the mission to catch a serial killer.
Prison Playbook highlights the story of the staff working in a prison.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay centers on a romantic comedy story that deals with mental health and trauma healing.
Extracurricular is an intense psychological drama that highlights the story of a high school.
Kingdom is set in the 17th century and centers on Crown Prince Lee Chang who takes up the responsibilities after his father.
Mr. Sunshine revolves around an activist who fights for Korea’s independence.
Flower of Evil revolves around a detective who comes to know a terrifying truth about her husband.
Little Women revolves around three sisters whose lives have completely changed.
