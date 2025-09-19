Kingdom to Long Time No See: TOP 10 Korean dramas to binge in one day

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2025

Bloodhounds is about two boxers who join hands to bring down a moneylender.

Kingdom centres around a deceased king who rises from the dead, and a mysterious plague begins to spread.

Soundtrack #1 project on two best friends who've known each other for nearly twenty years, move in together, and start collaborating on making music

Live On follows a high school girl who joins her school's broadcasting club to catch the person trying to reveal her secret.

Long Time No See centres around two men who are not exactly what they seem.

D.P. tells the story of a team of Korean military police with their mission to catch deserters.

Here's My Plan revolves around a teenage girl who seeks revenge after experiencing many unhappy things early in life.

The Hymn of Death depicts the tragic romance between Joseon's first soprano, Yun Sim-deok, and the genius playwright, Kim Woo-jin.

My Name revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death.

