Knives Out and 8 other must-watch Hollywood whodunnit murder mystery movies on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 01, 2024
Knives Out is a modern whodunit with a star-studded cast and clever plot twists. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The third movie in the Knives Out series is also on the horizon with Mila Kunis joining the cast of the series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gone Girl is a gripping psychological thriller about a man accused of his wife's disappearance. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a dark and intense investigation into a decades-old disappearance. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zodiac is a chilling recounting of the hunt for the Zodiac killer, an American serial killer. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Se7en follows two detectives who track down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his modus operandi. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Murder on the Orient Express, a luxurious train journey turns into a complex murder investigation. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prisoners is a father's desperate search for his missing daughter which leads to a labyrinth of secrets. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Others is a gothic horror mystery with an unforgettable twist that is a must-watch. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mystic River is a haunting exploration of childhood trauma and a murder investigation in a close-knit community. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 entertaining Netflix movie series to watch this weekend
Find Out More