Kohinoor to Loham; TOP 10 Malayalam heist movies to watch on Prime Video, JioHotstar, YouTube and more

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2025

Kohinoor (Sun NXT) centers around Haider who plans to steal diamonds from the Kohinoor store and seeks Nicholas and Freddy's help.

Sapthamashree Thaskaraha (Prime Video) follows seven men, after getting acquainted in prison and finding out that all of their lives have been affected by the same con man,

Ramachandra Boss And Co is about Ramachandra Boss, a benevolent bandit who, along with his team of misfits, plans a heist called Pravasi Heist at Amar Palace.

Loham (JioHotstar) focuses on Jayanthi's husband, Ramesh, who is accused in a gold smuggling case, goes missing, she comes to Kochi to find him.

Urumbukal Urangarilla (Prime Video) projects on Kelu, an old man, teaches Manoj the art of thievery and introduces him to Benny. However, they are unaware of Manoj's true motives.

Mr Fraud (YouTube) revolves around Bhai Ji, a high-tech robber who changes his looks frequently. Disguised as experts, he and his team members hatch a plan to steal a royal treasure.

Kolla (Prime Video) centers around Annie and Shilpa who come to a small town in Kerala to set up a beauty parlour. However, their shop becomes a clover for their scheme to rob the bank upstairs.

Jack and Daniel (Prime Video) is about Jackson Mathew, a businessman by day and a thief, who steals from the corrupt, by night.

Robin Hood (JioHotstar) tells the story of Venkatesh Iyer, an entrance coaching professor, moonlights as a robber and robs ATMs of the Imperial Bank of India (IBI).

Crazy Gopalan (JioHotstar) follows Gopalan, a notorious thief, teams up with Lakshmanan and continues to rob people. However, their lives change when they kidnap a rich girl.

