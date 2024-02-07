Kolonko and other Top 10 web series that highlight importance of friendship on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Kolonko follows longtime college friends who face an expected crisis due to which their lives take a major turn. On Hoichoi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TVF Pitchers follows four friends who start a startup, showcasing their challenges and the bond of friendship. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Permanent Roommates revolves around a couple navigating their relationship with support from friends. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tripling follows the story of three siblings that embark on a journey, to rediscover their bond. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in the 1990s, Yeh Meri Family follows a young boy and his close-knit group of friends. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Three female engineering students navigate college life together in Engineering Girls. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Four More Shots Please! follows the story of four women in Mumbai and their strong friendship bonds. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Girls Hostel as the name suggests, follows four roommates who form an unlikely friendship in a girls' hostel. On Sony Liv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Engineering students bond in a hostel, in Hostel Daze, as they face academic and personal challenges. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
College Romance follows three college friends who navigate love, friendship, and college life together. On Sony Liv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most profitable Bollywood movies that are remakes of Korean films
Find Out More