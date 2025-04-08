Kooman to Nightcrawler; TOP 10 mystery thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2025
Here is a list of mystery thriller movies to watch.
Kooman (Prime Video) centers around a police officer who relocates to a new village. However, things take a turn when events from the past start to unfold.
Gone Girl (Prime Video) projects on Nick who discovers that the entire media has focused on him when his wife Amy mysteriously disappears on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary.
Anjaam Pathiraa (Aha) follows a criminologist who helps the Kerala Police. However, when a string of killings happens, he must race against time to find the one responsible.
Searching (Prime Video) revolves around a father who is trying to find his missing 16-year-old daughter with the help of a police detective
The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix) centers around veteran detective Augustus Landor investigating a series of grisly murders with the help of a young cadet.
Nightcrawler (Prime Video) is about an unhinged stringer who seeks out violent and morbid events late at night, so he can film them and sell the exclusive footage.
Shutter Island (JioHotstar) follows Teddy and Chuck, two US marshals, who are sent to an asylum on a remote island in order to investigate the disappearance of a patient.
Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix) centers around a detective's efforts to stop a wealthy serial killer's complex schemes.
The Machinist (Prime Video) tells the story of Trevor, an insomniac lathe operator who has not slept for months, experiences unusual occurrences at work and home.
The Prestige (Prime Video) focuses on two friends and fellow magicians who become bitter enemies after a sudden tragedy. However, their sacrifices bring them fame but, with terrible consequences.
