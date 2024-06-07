Kota Factory 3 and other student dramas to watch on OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory follows Vaibhav relocates to Kota, the epicenter of coaching institutes, to prepare for the IIT entrance exams. On Netflix.
Laakhon Mein Ek, Aakash's story unfolds at a rigorous coaching institute where he battles the struggles of preparing for the IIT. On Prime Video.
Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream is a docuseries offers a candid look into the lives of students at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology. On Netflix.
Hostel Daze humorously portrays the lives of engineering students in a hostel, capturing their friendships. On Prime Video.
Aspirants follows three friends as they navigate the tough journey of preparing for the UPSC civil services exam. On Prime Video.
Half CA delves into the lives of CA aspirants grappling with their demanding studies and exams, while exploring their personal lives. On Prime Video.
Girls Hostel, set in a women's hostel, the series explores the friendships, rivalries, and everyday adventures of a group of dental students. On Sony Liv.
ImMature is a coming-of-age series follows the antics and experiences of a teenage boy, Dhruv, and his friends. On Prime Video.
College Romance centers around three best friends in college as they navigate their love lives, and friendships. On SonyLiv.
