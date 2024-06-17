Kota Factory, Gullak and other Top 8 Indian webseries ruling the OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

Wedding coordinators navigate societal difficulties in Made in Heaven.

The Family Man: Work and family are balanced by a spy.

Panchayat: An urban boy gets used to life in a village.

Gullak: Kind stories from a middle-class household.

Mirzapur: Mafia battles in a town without laws.

Kota Factory: The way of life of students in coaching centers in Kota.

Aarya: A woman assumes control of her spouse's drug company.

TVF Pitchers: A tech startup is founded by friends.

