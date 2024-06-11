Kota Factory season 3 trailer review: Here's what to expect from the new season

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

The trailer highlights the high-pressure environment for JEE aspirants in Kota as they prepare for their crucial final exams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It explores the students' journey toward adulthood, emphasizing their personal and emotional development amid academic challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra Kumar’s character, Jeetu Bhaiya, returns with his insightful guidance, teaching that the process of preparation is itself a victory.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The black-and-white color scheme continues to set a serious and intense tone, reflecting the hardships faced by the students.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tillotama Shome joins the cast as a new Chemistry teacher, questioning and challenging Kota’s rigorous educational norms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series portrays Kota as a pressure-filled environment, likening it to a factory that churns out students focused solely on exams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The trailer shows students grappling with failures and striving for success, emphasizing their personal battles and resilience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jeetu Bhaiya’s words, Preparation itself is victory, underscore the series’ message about the importance of the journey over the destination.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The third season of Kota Factory will premiere on June 20 on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Telugu and Tamil period action movies on Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More