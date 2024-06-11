Kota Factory season 3 trailer review: Here's what to expect from the new season
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
The trailer highlights the high-pressure environment for JEE aspirants in Kota as they prepare for their crucial final exams.
It explores the students' journey toward adulthood, emphasizing their personal and emotional development amid academic challenges.
Jitendra Kumar’s character, Jeetu Bhaiya, returns with his insightful guidance, teaching that the process of preparation is itself a victory.
The black-and-white color scheme continues to set a serious and intense tone, reflecting the hardships faced by the students.
Tillotama Shome joins the cast as a new Chemistry teacher, questioning and challenging Kota’s rigorous educational norms.
The series portrays Kota as a pressure-filled environment, likening it to a factory that churns out students focused solely on exams.
The trailer shows students grappling with failures and striving for success, emphasizing their personal battles and resilience.
Jeetu Bhaiya’s words, Preparation itself is victory, underscore the series’ message about the importance of the journey over the destination.
The third season of Kota Factory will premiere on June 20 on Netflix.
