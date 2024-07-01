Kota Factory to Half CA, 8 web series every student should watch
Nishant
| Jul 01, 2024
Kota Factory follows the lives of students preparing for competitive exams, capturing their struggles, friendships, and determination. On Netflix.
Aspirants tells the story of three friends navigating the challenges of preparing for the UPSC exams. On Prime Video.
Laakhon Mein Ek delves into the life of a teenager sent to an IIT coaching institute against his will. On Prime Video.
Engineering Girls focusing on the lives of three female engineering students breaking stereotypes. On Zee5.
Hostel Daze is a hilarious and realistic portrayal of hostel life exploring the challenges faced by college students. On Prime Video.
College Romance captures the essence of college life, focusing on the friendships and love interests of students. On Sony Liv.
Girls Hostel depicts the lives of female students dealing with academic pressures, personal issues, and the complexities of hostel life. On Sony Liv.
Half CA follows the story of two CA aspirants as they face the challenges and obstacles the toughest exam has to offer. On Prime Video.
