Kurangu Pedal and 9 other Tamil-Telugu heart-warming movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 18, 2024
Kurangu Pedal is a heartwarming Tamil movie set in 1980’s follows a wholesome relationship between a child and his father. On Prime Video.
96, a nostalgic romance that revisits a school reunion, exploring love, regret, and second chances. On Prime Video.
Pariyerum Perumal addresses caste discrimination through the friendship between a Dalit law student and an upper-caste girl. On Prime Video.
Kaakha Kaakha is a poignant tale of a police officer balancing his personal life and his dangerous profession. On YouTube.
Kannathil Muthamittal is the story of adoption and familial bonds set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War. On Aha.
Mahanati, biopic of actress Savitri, showcasing her rise to stardom and personal struggles. On Prime Video.
Jersey revolves around a cricketer's comeback story, focusing on his passion for the game and his relationship with his son. On Prime Video.
Pellichoopulu is a romantic comedy movie about two individuals navigating their career aspirations and personal lives. On Sun NXT.
Manam is a multi-generational tale exploring love and family bonds through reincarnation. On Zee5.
A Aa is a romantic drama about a village girl and an NRI, highlighting cultural differences and love. On Zee5.
