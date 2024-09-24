Laapataa Ladies and other Top 8 films, web series that capture the charm of small town to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar | Sep 24, 2024

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is currently in news as it has been selected as India's entry into Oscars 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie on Netflix is about two brides who accidentally get swapped in a train as they are wearing same coloured attire with a ghoonghat.

Panchayat series on Amazon Prime Video also capture the surreal small village vibe. It is all about the challengers the villagers face.

Swades is about a project manager from NASA traveling down to his village to meet his grandmother. He is shaken with the life of villagers.

Gullak web series on SonyLIV is about Mishra family from small town dealing with their everyday life with smile.

Lagaan movie is from the British era and it is about villagers revolting against the tax that has to be paid. It is on Zee5.

Masaan is about lovers in Varanasi and how they navigate through casteism and more. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.

Kantara is based in a fictional town in Dakshin Kannada and is about villagers worshipping two Daivas - Panjurli and Gulia. It is on Netflix.

Dahaad is a shocking tale of a serial killer from small town Mandawa in Rajasthan. It is on Prime Video.

Jamtara is about small-town boys running a phishing racket. It is on Netflix.

