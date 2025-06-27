Laapataa Ladies to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S: TOP 10 Hindi movies that will keep you entertained this weekend
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2025
Shaitaan revolves around a family that finds trouble when their daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Laapataa Ladies follows two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chhorii centers around Hemant and Sakshi, who are forced to move out of their home and seek refuge in a remote house.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety tells the story of Sonu and Titu, whose friendship turned bitter when Titu decides to marry Sweety.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uri: The Surgical Strike project on Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who leads a covert operation against a group of militants.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots depicts the story of two friends searching for their long-lost friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini centers around Sanjay, who suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. tells the story of Munna Bhai, a gangster, who decides to fulfil his father's dream by becoming a doctor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge follows Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal follows Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, who decides to train his daughters for the Commonwealth Games.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Autumn in My Heart to The Heirs: TOP 10 classic Korean dramas that you should watch at least once
Find Out More