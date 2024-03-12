Lal Salaam, Chicken Nugget and other OTT releases coming soon

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

A peculiar comedy with a dash of absurdity and nostalgia, "Chicken Nuggets" is sure to make you giggle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The inspiring biopic "Main Atal Hoon" tells the story of the life and legacy of a visionary leader who persevered in the face of hardship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Warming coming-of-age tale "Big Girls Don't Cry" defies social expectations and embraces uniqueness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The thrilling, action-packed rollercoaster "No Way Up" challenges you to face the impossibly difficult in order to survive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Hanuman” on Hotstar is a South film which is highly awaited.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Lal Salaam" is a moving film with Rajnikanth, the South superhit actor in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Murder Mubarak" is a spine-tingling thriller in which each clue points to a more intricate web of treachery and deception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Bramayugam" - A captivating story about the collision of myth and modernity that reveals the secrets of a bygone era.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean hair care tips that are gaining popularity

 

 Find Out More