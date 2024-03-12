Lal Salaam, Chicken Nugget and other OTT releases coming soon
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
A peculiar comedy with a dash of absurdity and nostalgia, "Chicken Nuggets" is sure to make you giggle.
The inspiring biopic "Main Atal Hoon" tells the story of the life and legacy of a visionary leader who persevered in the face of hardship.
Warming coming-of-age tale "Big Girls Don't Cry" defies social expectations and embraces uniqueness.
The thrilling, action-packed rollercoaster "No Way Up" challenges you to face the impossibly difficult in order to survive.
"Hanuman” on Hotstar is a South film which is highly awaited.
"Lal Salaam" is a moving film with Rajnikanth, the South superhit actor in it.
"Murder Mubarak" is a spine-tingling thriller in which each clue points to a more intricate web of treachery and deception.
"Bramayugam" - A captivating story about the collision of myth and modernity that reveals the secrets of a bygone era.
