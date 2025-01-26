Glass Onion to Enola Holmes; Top 10 mystery movies to watch on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 26, 2025
Getting bored? Don’t worry, we bring to you the list of top 10 best mystery movies on Netflix that will puzzle your mind
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows a group of friends, a mysterious death and a detective on an isolated island.
Enola Holmes follows a young girl who sets out on the journey to find her mother using her detective skills.
Velvet Buzzsaw follows Morf Vandewalt who writes a biography about a dead artist.
Luckiest Girl Alive follows Mila Kunis, a magazine editor who survived a school shooting.
Murder Mystery revolves around a couple who went on a trip but ended up in trouble.
The Wonder revolves around Pugh, a 19th century nurse who is enlisted to inspect an 11-year-old girl.
The Woman In The Window revolves around a girl who witnessed a killer from her window.
Enola Holmes 2 surrounds Enola who follows her skilled brother to be a skilled spy.
Lost Girls follows an activist who pressurizes law enforcement to find her lost daughter.
It’s What’s Inside centers on a group of old friends who plan to meet on the last wild night party.
