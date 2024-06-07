Last Chance: Watch these Top 10 movies and web series on Netflix before they leave in June

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

The 2014 Godzilla movie follows a father and son who get reunited amind Godzilla threatening whole of humanity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brad Pitt stars in, Bullet Train, an action thriller about an assassin on a fast train with other dangerous assassins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2003 drama titled NCIS, an American military police investigation series will also depart from Netflix at the end of the month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotel Transylvania is an animated comedy tells the story of a monster resort run by a Dracula.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore star Blended, a family comedy about two single parents whose families meet on vacation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Footloose is a drama about a teen who moves to a small town where dancing is banned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

28 Days stars Sandra Bullock in a drama about a woman who enters rehab after a car accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2 starring Uma Thurman in the action movie about a woman who seeks revenge on her former boss and associates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Imitation Game stars Benedict Cumberbatch in this biographical drama about a British mathematician who helped crack the Enigma code during World War II.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Who is Pakistan's richest man's daughter and why is she famous?

 

 Find Out More