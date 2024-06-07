Last Chance: Watch these Top 10 movies and web series on Netflix before they leave in June
Nishant
| Jun 07, 2024
The 2014 Godzilla movie follows a father and son who get reunited amind Godzilla threatening whole of humanity.
Brad Pitt stars in, Bullet Train, an action thriller about an assassin on a fast train with other dangerous assassins.
2003 drama titled NCIS, an American military police investigation series will also depart from Netflix at the end of the month.
Hotel Transylvania is an animated comedy tells the story of a monster resort run by a Dracula.
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore star Blended, a family comedy about two single parents whose families meet on vacation.
Footloose is a drama about a teen who moves to a small town where dancing is banned.
28 Days stars Sandra Bullock in a drama about a woman who enters rehab after a car accident.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2 starring Uma Thurman in the action movie about a woman who seeks revenge on her former boss and associates.
The Imitation Game stars Benedict Cumberbatch in this biographical drama about a British mathematician who helped crack the Enigma code during World War II.
