Law and the City to Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Top 10 courtroom K-dramas with unexpected twists and unforgettable characters
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 12, 2025
Law and the City - This series follows the story of associate lawyers, showcasing their professional and personal challenges.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo - This Netflix series revolves around a mafia consigliere, who was adopted by an Italian family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo - This series revolves around a brilliant attorney, who is suffering from autism spectrum disorder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspicious Partner - This series follows the story of a mysterious murder case. It is a combo of thrill, legal drama and romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Judge from Hell - This drama revolves around the unique story of a demon judge. She came from hell and lives in the body of a murdered human judge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Juvenile Justice - This series follows the story of an elite judge famous for disliking juveniles, is now appointed to a juvenile court.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oh My Ghost Clients - This series revolves around the unique story of a labor attorney, who gains the ability to solve labor problems even of ghosts also.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hyena - This drama follows the story of two rival lawyers who works for the elite class of society. One of them is a confident lawyer and the other uses any means to win the case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While You Were Sleeping - This series follows the story of a journalist, a prosecutor and a police officer. They can foresee future events in their dreams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Law School - This series revolves around the story of students and professors of a law school who work together to uncover truth and serve justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Queen of Tears to Crash Landing on You: Top 10 romantic Korean dramas to must-watch with your partner
Find Out More