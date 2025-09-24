Lawless Lawyer to Flower of Evil: Top 10 Korean dramas that are biggest entertainers

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2025

Flower of Evil centers on Baek Hee Sung who changes his real identity to hide something from his detective wife.

Healer follows a fighter who disguise as a courier boy to protect a tabloid journalist.

Lawless Lawyer revolves around Sangpil who grew up to be the most gangster lawyer so as to take revenge for his mother’s death.

Descendants of the Sun follows a love story between Captain Yoo Shi Jin and Doctor Kang Mo Yeon.

My Love From The Star follows an alien who has been living on Earth for more than 400 years.

The Fiery Priest focuses on a usual priest who is a beginner detective and an ambitious prosecutor.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows a goblin who is in search of his human wife.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay follows the story of an antisocial children’s book author and an employee at a psychiatric hospital.

Taxi Driver follows Rainbow Taxi Company’ taxi driver Do-gi who set out on a special mission.

Alchemy of Souls highlights the story of a powerful sorceress in the body of a blind woman.

