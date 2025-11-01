Lawless Lawyer to My Love From The Star: TOP 10 Korean dramas to watch if you liked Vincenzo

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2025

Flower of Evil is about Hee Sung Baek who is so scared of being discovered that he changes his real identity to keep his detective-mind wife in the dark.

Healer is about a fighter who disguises himself as a messenger boy in order to save a tabloid reporter’s life.

Lawless Lawyer depicts the journey of Sangpil, who as a kid, becomes a lawyer with the help of gangsters to get back at those who killed his mom.

Descendants of the Sun depicts the romance between Captain Yoo Shi Jin and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon.

My Love From The Star involves an extraterrestrial that has been on Earth for more than 400 years.

The Fiery Priest portrays the relationship among a very unusual priest, a novice detective, and an ambitious prosecutor.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God tells the story of a man that is searching for a wife.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay narrates the lives of an antisocial children’s book writer and a worker at a mental health facility.

Taxi Driver is about the driver of the Rainbow Taxi Company's cab Do-gi who embarks on a special task.

Alchemy of Souls brings forth the story of a mighty witch trapped in the body of a blind woman.

