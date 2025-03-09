Lawrence of Arabia to Ben-Hur; TOP 10 epic movies of all times
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2025
Here is a list of epic movies to watch.
Lawrence of Arabia (Netflix) follows Lawrence, an officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I in order to fight the Turks.
Seven Samurai (Prime Video) centers around a veteran samurai who gathers six of his men to protect a village from the cruel bandits and also teaches the natives to defend themselves.
Gladiator (Netflix) is the story of Maximus who becomes a gladiator and rises through the ranks of the arena, determined to avenge the murders of his family and the emperor.
Once Upon a Time in America (Prime Video) projects on Noodles, who was a gangster during the Prohibition Era, returns to New York after a self-imposed exile to confront his past.
Gone with the Wind (Prime Video) follows Scarlett, who is in love with Ashley and learns about his engagement. Despite warnings from her family, Scarlett falls for Ashley.
300 (JioHotstar) is about King Leonidas, who leads 300 Spartans into battle against the Persian ‘God-King Xerxes and his massive army.
The Patriot (ZEE5) projects on Benjamin, after getting married, he forsakes his violent past. After his wife dies, he single-handedly raises his seven children but joins the nation's war after his son is killed.
The Thin Red Line (Prime Video) revolves around a group of soldiers facing an unlikely battle at the Guadalcanal, where they fight all odds in order to survive.
Ben-Hur (Prime Video) focuses on Judah Ben-Hur, a nobleman, is sentenced to years of slavery after being accused of treason by his adopted brother, Messala.
The Last of the Mohicans (Prime Video) centers around three Mohican trappers who agree to protect the daughters of a British Colonel in the midst of the French and Indian War.
