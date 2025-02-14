When the Stars Gossip to The Heirs; TOP 10 Lee Min-ho’s romantic Korean dramas to watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 14, 2025
Here is a list of romantic Korean dramas starring Lee Min-ho.
Boys Over Flowers (Prime Video) centers on Geum who gets a scholarship to an elite school. Soon, she is picked up by one of the richest and most popular students Gu Jun Pyo.
Faith (ViKi) follows a modern day plastic surgeon who is kidnapped and brought back in time, 700 years in the past to save a princess. Soon, she falls in love with the kidnapper.
The Heirs (Netflix) projects on two teens from different social backgrounds who reunite at an elite school which is only attended by the ultra rich.
Summer Love (WeTV) is about two young people who have been friends for a long time and discuss a new product from Long Way Cushion. Their promotional video combines makeup with love.
City Hunter (Prime Video) revolves around Lee Yoon, a talented MIT- graduate who works on international communications. He becomes a ‘City Hunter’ after he plans for revenge.
When the Stars Gossip (Netflix) follows a fateful encounter of a space-tourist and an astronaut on a space station.
The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix) projects on a Korean emperor Lee Gon who tries to close the portal to the parallel world. However, a detective tries to protect the people and the one she loves.
The Legend of the Blue Sea (MX PLayer) revolves around a mermaid who follows a con man who initially helps her out. Soon, the mermaid tries to adapt to the human world.
Personal Taste (Prime Video) a rom-com that centers around a straight architect who falls in love with a furniture designer while pretending to be gay.
Bounty Hunters (Prime Video) follows San and Yo who find themselves in trouble when a terrorist bombing turns them into wanted suspects.
