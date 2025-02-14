When the Stars Gossip to The Heirs; TOP 10 Lee Min-ho’s romantic Korean dramas to watch

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2025

Here is a list of romantic Korean dramas starring Lee Min-ho.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boys Over Flowers (Prime Video) centers on Geum who gets a scholarship to an elite school. Soon, she is picked up by one of the richest and most popular students Gu Jun Pyo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Faith (ViKi) follows a modern day plastic surgeon who is kidnapped and brought back in time, 700 years in the past to save a princess. Soon, she falls in love with the kidnapper.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Heirs (Netflix) projects on two teens from different social backgrounds who reunite at an elite school which is only attended by the ultra rich.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Summer Love (WeTV) is about two young people who have been friends for a long time and discuss a new product from Long Way Cushion. Their promotional video combines makeup with love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

City Hunter (Prime Video) revolves around Lee Yoon, a talented MIT- graduate who works on international communications. He becomes a ‘City Hunter’ after he plans for revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When the Stars Gossip (Netflix) follows a fateful encounter of a space-tourist and an astronaut on a space station.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix) projects on a Korean emperor Lee Gon who tries to close the portal to the parallel world. However, a detective tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of the Blue Sea (MX PLayer) revolves around a mermaid who follows a con man who initially helps her out. Soon, the mermaid tries to adapt to the human world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Personal Taste (Prime Video) a rom-com that centers around a straight architect who falls in love with a furniture designer while pretending to be gay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bounty Hunters (Prime Video) follows San and Yo who find themselves in trouble when a terrorist bombing turns them into wanted suspects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Newtopia to Goblin; TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas for couples on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player

 

 Find Out More