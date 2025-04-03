Life Is Beautiful to The Blind Side; TOP 10 movies that will change the way you see about life
Roger Khuraijam
| Apr 03, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Rocky (Prime Video) follows Rocky, a small-time boxer, who gets a chance to fight heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.
The Pursuit of Happyness (MX Player) centers around Chris Gardner who takes up an unpaid internship in a brokerage firm after he loses his life's earnings selling a product he invested in.
The Blind Side (Prime Video) focuses on a homeless African-American teenager, who is adopted by a Caucasian family who helps him overcome his learning difficulties.
Wild (Prime Video) projects on Cheryl, a recently divorced woman, who decides to start a new life by hiking along the 1,100 mile-long Pacific Crest Trail.
Remember The Titans (JioHotstar) centers around Herman Boone, an African-American, is appointed as the new coach of a high school team.
Erin Brockovitch (Netflix) tells the story of a single mother without employment who becomes a legal assistant and determines to punish a powerful Californian energy corporation.
Good Will Hunting (Prime Video) follows Will Hunting, a janitor, whose mathematical genius is discovered by a professor at MIT.
The Shawshank Redemption (Prime Video) revolves around Andy, a successful banker, who is arrested for the murder of his wife and her lover and is imprisoned at Shawshank prison.
Life Is Beautiful (Netflix) is about a jewish waiter and his son, who becomes victims of the Holocaust, and uses his skills to protect his son from the dangers of the camp.
127 Hours (Prime Video) follows Aron, a mountain climber, who is on a hiking adventure in Utah when he gets trapped in a canyon and struggles for 127 hours before he is rescued.
