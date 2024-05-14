Liked Aavesham? Watch these 10 Malayalam action-comedy movies on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2024

Mammootty's standout performance as an illiterate business magnate makes Rajamanikyam, an Malayalam cinema gem. On Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumbalangi Nights, set in a fishing village, the movie delves into the dynamics of four brothers, highlighting family bonds on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal's portrayal of a local goon adds spice in Chotta Mumbai, an entertaining action-comedy. On Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thundu is a Malayalam comedy film starring Biju Menon following a constable trying to earn a promotion, on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dileep shines in this cult classic action-comedy, CID Moosa, a favorite among Malayalam film fans. On Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mammootty's voice modulation surprises in Mayavi, offering entertaining moments. On Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jigarthanda Double X on Netflix follows a filmmaker who collaborates with a gangster for a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sapthamashree Thaskaraha is Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali lead in this unique heist action-comedy offering refreshing twists. On Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Premalu on Hotstar is praised for its story and music, and became a blockbuster, one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romancham was a surprise box office success, about an Oujia board game gone wrong. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 whodunnit mysteries that will channel your inner James Bond

 

 Find Out More