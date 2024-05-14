Liked Aavesham? Watch these 10 Malayalam action-comedy movies on OTT
Nishant
| May 14, 2024
Mammootty's standout performance as an illiterate business magnate makes Rajamanikyam, an Malayalam cinema gem. On Sun NXT.
Kumbalangi Nights, set in a fishing village, the movie delves into the dynamics of four brothers, highlighting family bonds on Prime Video.
Mohanlal's portrayal of a local goon adds spice in Chotta Mumbai, an entertaining action-comedy. On Sun NXT.
Thundu is a Malayalam comedy film starring Biju Menon following a constable trying to earn a promotion, on Netflix.
Dileep shines in this cult classic action-comedy, CID Moosa, a favorite among Malayalam film fans. On Sun NXT.
Mammootty's voice modulation surprises in Mayavi, offering entertaining moments. On Sun NXT.
Jigarthanda Double X on Netflix follows a filmmaker who collaborates with a gangster for a movie.
Sapthamashree Thaskaraha is Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali lead in this unique heist action-comedy offering refreshing twists. On Sun NXT.
Premalu on Hotstar is praised for its story and music, and became a blockbuster, one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever.
Romancham was a surprise box office success, about an Oujia board game gone wrong. On Hotstar.
