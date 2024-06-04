Liked Lovely Runner? Watch these light-hearted Korean dramas on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2024

Marry My Husband is a time-travel drama where a woman seeks revenge on her cheating husband and best friend. On Prime Video.

Twinkling Watermelon features a high school musician who travels back in time to 1995. On Viki.

A Time Called You involves a woman transported back to 1998, encountering a lookalike of her deceased boyfriend. On Netflix.

Go Back Couple sends a bickering married couple back to their university days for a chance to rekindle their love. On Zee5.

Tomorrow with You follows a CEO with a doomed future who decided to time travel and marry a cheerful wife to avoid future. On MX Player.

True Beauty is a heartwarming series about a girl insecure about her make-up who befriends a guy who sees her true beauty. On Netflix.

My Perfect Stranger follows two people who time travel and get trapped in the year 1987. On Viki.

Hit the Top follows the story of a famous singer who travels forward in time and ends up bonding with his own son. On Viki.

