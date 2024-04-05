Liked Maharani 3 on SonyLiv? Top 10 Hindi web series on OTT with badass female characters that deserve a thumbs up
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
Maharani season 3 is now streaming on SonyLiv. Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti is back to showcase her power in male-dominated politics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay Begums on Netflix has Pooja Bhatt and more women who aspire to be in powerful positions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Human web series on Diseny+Hotstar is about a woman trying to gain prominence in the field of medicine by hook or by crook.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya on Disney+Hotstar is about a woman seeking revenge for husband's death and gaining power as a gangster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime has a powerful woman cop in the form of Shefali Shah. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Masaba Masaba narrates the story of designer Masaba Gupta. It is fun, entertaining and Neena Gupta is a complete badass.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She on Netflix is about a timid female cop exploring her sexuality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aranyak web series on Netflix has Raveena Tandon as a cop unravelling some hidden truths behind a murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about women ruling a drug-cartel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Four More Shots Please! is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around four female friends who go through their struggles but demonstrate strong bonds.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films on YouTube that will bring a smile on your face
Find Out More