Liked Murder Mubarak? Top 10 Pankaj Tripathi films on Netflix and more OTT that are simply too good
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Murder Mubarak starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others is now on Netflix. As always Pankaj Tripathi is too good.
His another movie that has hit OTT this week is Main Atal Hoon. He plays the role of Atal Bihari Bajpayee and is just perfect. It is on Zee5.
OMG 2 is on Netflix. Pankaj Tripathi plays a father in the film who is going against the society to protect his son. It is also about sex education in schools.
Pankaj Tripathi won hearts as a motivating father in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It is on Netflix.
Pankaj Tripathi won a Nation Award for his role in Mimi. The movie is about a girl who agrees to be a surrogate but the couple disappears.
Pankaj Tripathi is known for his comic timing and it appears the best in Luka Chuppi. It is on JioCinema.
Pankaj Tripathi plays sweet Sathya Ji in Masaan. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar and is very well critically acclaimed.
Pankaj Tripathi got massive recognition through Gangs of Wasseypur. The movie is on Netflix.
Pankaj Tripathi in dark comedy Ludo was at his best. It is on Netflix.
Stree is on JioCinema. He played Rudra in the film who had to trick to deal with Stree.
