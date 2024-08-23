Liked Raayan on Amazon Prime Video? Top 8 action thrillers starring Dhanush on OTT that guarantee entertainment
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 23, 2024
Raayan starring Dhanush is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
It is a story of a man who avenges murders of his family members. It is full of action and thrill.
Vada Chennai on Prime Video is another action thriller starring Dhanush in his most fierce avatar.
Asuran is a period action drama about a farmer's son who kills an upper caste landlord. Watch on Prime Video.
Vaathi on Netflix is a story of a teacher who calls for a war against those turning education into business.
Maari on Prime Video is a perfect mix of action and comedy. He plays a local goon in the film.
Karnan on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a man who calls out the injustice done against his villagers.
Aadukalam is on SunNXT and it is a sports action film revolving around rooster-fighters.
Captain Miller is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a period action drama about a man who has to choose between being a rebel and an officer in British-led army.
Jagame Thandhiram on Netflix has Dhanush as a kind-hearted gangster who falls in love.
