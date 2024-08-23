Liked Raayan on Amazon Prime Video? Top 8 action thrillers starring Dhanush on OTT that guarantee entertainment

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2024

Raayan starring Dhanush is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is a story of a man who avenges murders of his family members. It is full of action and thrill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vada Chennai on Prime Video is another action thriller starring Dhanush in his most fierce avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran is a period action drama about a farmer's son who kills an upper caste landlord. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaathi on Netflix is a story of a teacher who calls for a war against those turning education into business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maari on Prime Video is a perfect mix of action and comedy. He plays a local goon in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karnan on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a man who calls out the injustice done against his villagers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadukalam is on SunNXT and it is a sports action film revolving around rooster-fighters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captain Miller is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a period action drama about a man who has to choose between being a rebel and an officer in British-led army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jagame Thandhiram on Netflix has Dhanush as a kind-hearted gangster who falls in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 thrilling South Indian cop dramas to watch on OTT for entertaining weekend

 

 Find Out More