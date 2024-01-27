Liked Sam Bahadur on Zee5? Here are Top 10 Hindi biographical movies to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is now streaming on Zee5. The movie released in theatres in the month of December.
Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama based on Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army.
Another biographical film that is being widely appreciated is 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey. The movie on Disney+Hotstar is based on life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.
When it comes to biographical films, Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story deserves a mention. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Ranbir Kapoor drenched into his character in the film Sanju. From fame to jail and transformation, Sanju was about Sanjay Dutt's life. It is on Netflix.
Vicky Kaushal has been a part of another biographical drama named Sardar Udham. The movie on Amazon Prime Video is about Indian revolutionary Udham Singh.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is on Netflix. The movie starring Janhvi Kapoor narrates the story of India's first female Air Force officer who flew in combat zone.
Shershaah is on Amazon Prime Video and has Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra. It is a biographical war drama based on the life of Captain Vikram who lost his life in Kargil War.
Neerja Bhanot was a courageous flight attendant who managed to save passengers of an hijacked plane. A movie was made on her with Sonam Kapoor in the lead. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is on JioCinema. R Madhavan's movie is a biographical drama about ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan.
Paan Singh Tomar starring Sushant Singh Rajput is a real-life story of an Indian athlete who turned into a dacoit. The film is on Netflix.
Aligarh is based on a true story of a professor named Ramchandra Siras. Questions over his sexual orientation were raised. It is on JioCinema.
