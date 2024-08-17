Liked Stree 2? Best of Pankaj Tripathi movies, series on OTT that prove he's the best

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2024

Pankaj Tripathi is back as Rudra in Stree 2. He is entertaining all with his character of a paranologist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Stree 2, Pankaj Tripathi entertained all as Kaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur season 3. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi played Guruji in Netflix's Sacred Games and brought an interesting twist to the web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 is on Netflix. The film has him as a father who fights for justice for his son who is expelled from school for a 'vulgar' act.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix, Pankaj Tripathi plays a supportive and the sweetest father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mimi movie is on Netflix. The story revolves around a woman who becomes a surrogate to earn money. Pankaj Tripathi plays Bhanu Pratap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kadak Singh is on Zee5. He plays a quirky patient suffering from retrograde amnesia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luka Chuppi is on Netflix. Pankaj Tripathi plays the fun character of Babulal who keeps spying on the lead couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder Mubarak on Netflix has Pankaj Tripathi as a police officer investigating a twisted case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice has Pankaj Tripathi playing a lawyer. Watch the series on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 South Indian movies on OTT with unexpected climax

 

 Find Out More