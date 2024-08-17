Liked Stree 2? Best of Pankaj Tripathi movies, series on OTT that prove he's the best
Pankaj Tripathi is back as Rudra in Stree 2. He is entertaining all with his character of a paranologist.
Before Stree 2, Pankaj Tripathi entertained all as Kaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur season 3. It is on Prime Video.
Pankaj Tripathi played Guruji in Netflix's Sacred Games and brought an interesting twist to the web series.
OMG 2 is on Netflix. The film has him as a father who fights for justice for his son who is expelled from school for a 'vulgar' act.
In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix, Pankaj Tripathi plays a supportive and the sweetest father.
Mimi movie is on Netflix. The story revolves around a woman who becomes a surrogate to earn money. Pankaj Tripathi plays Bhanu Pratap.
Kadak Singh is on Zee5. He plays a quirky patient suffering from retrograde amnesia.
Luka Chuppi is on Netflix. Pankaj Tripathi plays the fun character of Babulal who keeps spying on the lead couple.
Murder Mubarak on Netflix has Pankaj Tripathi as a police officer investigating a twisted case.
Criminal Justice has Pankaj Tripathi playing a lawyer. Watch the series on Disney+Hotstar.
