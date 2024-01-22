Liked The Bequeathed? Top 10 other Korean thriller web series to watch on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
The Bequeathed is the latest addition to Korean thrillers on Netflix. It is about a woman who inherits a burial ground and uncovers some shocking family secrets.
Squid Game, of course, is among the best Korean thriller web series. It is about contestants who play games to win prize money. If you lose, you die.
The Silent Sea is a thriller about space explorers who are on the Moon and are on a mission to get samples from an abandoned research facility.
Kingdom can be termed as period horror thriller. It is about a prince saving his people from mysterious creatures.
The Glory is a psychological thriller revolving around a woman who is back to seek revenge from those who bullied her in school.
Extracurricular is about a young boy who gets into crime to earn money to pay tuition fees.
Somebody is about a gang of friends who get into trouble as the dating app they discovered becomes a platform for murders.
Hellbound is about unearthly creatures, hell, and divine justice. It is an interesting thriller to watch.
All of Us Are Dead on Netflix is for all the zombie lovers. It is a survival drama.
Beyond Evil is about two policemen trying to solve a very twisted murder case.
Vagabond is a story of a stuntman who discovers all about corruption in the system after suffering a plane crash.
SweetHome again is a survival drama. It is about a few survivors who are holding onto humanity when the world is turning into monsters.
