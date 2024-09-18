Liked Vikrant Massey's Sector 36, watch best serial killer thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2024

Sector 36 stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in main roles.

It is loosely based on 2006 Noida serial murders also known as Nithari Killings.

Hasmukh on Netflix is a dark comedy-thriller series which is about serial killers.

Ratsasan film will keep you glued to the screens with its spine-tingling suspense.

Dahaad is about real-life serial killer Cyanide Mohan. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Posham Pa is a chilling psychological thriller based on the true story of a serial killer. On ZEE5.

Kaun? on YouTube is about a young woman whose life takes a dark turn when she gives shelter to a stranger.

Ek Villain stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Raman Raghav 2.0 is about a psychopathic murderer who terrorized Mumbai in the ’60s. Available on ZEE5.

Ratsasan, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is a Tamil psychological thriller about an aspiring filmmaker who is pressured by his family.

