Liked Vikrant Massey's Sector 36, watch best serial killer thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 18, 2024
Sector 36 stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is loosely based on 2006 Noida serial murders also known as Nithari Killings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hasmukh on Netflix is a dark comedy-thriller series which is about serial killers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan film will keep you glued to the screens with its spine-tingling suspense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad is about real-life serial killer Cyanide Mohan. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Posham Pa is a chilling psychological thriller based on the true story of a serial killer. On ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaun? on YouTube is about a young woman whose life takes a dark turn when she gives shelter to a stranger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav 2.0 is about a psychopathic murderer who terrorized Mumbai in the ’60s. Available on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is a Tamil psychological thriller about an aspiring filmmaker who is pressured by his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Actresses who worked in B-grade movies to JumpStart their careers
Find Out More