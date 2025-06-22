Little Forest to Tune in for Love: TOP 10 Korean movies that will lift your mood on OTT platforms
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2025
Here is a list of Korean movies to watch.
Little Forest (Viki) is about a young woman who grows tired of life in the city and returns to her hometown in the countryside.
Tune in for Love (Netflix) depicts the story of hardworking Mi Soo and optimistic Hyun Woo, who meet at a bakery and fall in love while exchanging stories on a radio station.
Baby and Me (Prime Video) is about a rebellious 18-year-old high school senior who ends up caring for a baby with a note, claiming he is the baby's father.
Love and Leashes (Netflix) tells the story of two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.
Dream (Netflix) centres on Yoon Hong-dae, a football player, who receives provisions to train a group of homeless men to train and compete in the Homeless World Cup.
Miracle in Cell No. 7 (Prime Video) follows a disabled man wrongfully imprisoned for murder, who builds friendships with the hardened criminals, who in return help him see his daughter.
Masquerade (Prime Video) focuses on Ha-sun, King Gwang-hae's lookalike, who replaces him at public appearances to avoid assassination threats.
20th Century Girl (Netflix) projects a teen girl who has her eyes set on a boy for her lovesick best friend. However, things become complicated when she falls in love.
Sweet and Sour (Netflix) tells the story of a couple who endures the highs and lows of trying to make a long-distance relationship survive.
Moving On (Netflix) is about Evelyn and Claire, who reconnect to take revenge after their best friend’s death.
