Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Top 10 Hindi political movies to watch on OTT that will set the mood right

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

With elections around the corner, Nayak: The Real Hero starring Anil Kapoor is a must watch on YouTube. It is about a commoner who becomes PM for one day.

Sarkar is on Disney+Hotstar. The film is a heavy political drama about a son who takes forward the legacy of his politician father.

Raajneeti is on Netflix. Death of his politician father brings Samar back from the US only to jump deep into the world of politics.

Yuva is on Netflix. It is about a student leader who calls for enemies when he refuses to accept a bribe.

Main Atal Hoon on Zee5 is a political biographical drama based on Atal Bihari Bajpayee.

Aarakshan is on JioCinema. It is a socio-political drama with the backdrop of OBC reservations in educational institutions.

Article 370 is a political action thriller with Yami Gautam in leading role. The film has a backdrop of Article 370 that gave Jammu & Kashmir special status.

Rakta Charitra is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a political action thriller reportedly based on Paritala Ravindra.

Gulaal is on YouTube. The movie reveals the dirty side of politics and power.

Madras Cafe on Netflix is a political action thriller with good 7.6 rating on IMDb.

