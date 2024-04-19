Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Top 10 Hindi political movies to watch on OTT that will set the mood right
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 19, 2024
With elections around the corner, Nayak: The Real Hero starring Anil Kapoor is a must watch on YouTube. It is about a commoner who becomes PM for one day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarkar is on Disney+Hotstar. The film is a heavy political drama about a son who takes forward the legacy of his politician father.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raajneeti is on Netflix. Death of his politician father brings Samar back from the US only to jump deep into the world of politics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yuva is on Netflix. It is about a student leader who calls for enemies when he refuses to accept a bribe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Main Atal Hoon on Zee5 is a political biographical drama based on Atal Bihari Bajpayee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarakshan is on JioCinema. It is a socio-political drama with the backdrop of OBC reservations in educational institutions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Article 370 is a political action thriller with Yami Gautam in leading role. The film has a backdrop of Article 370 that gave Jammu & Kashmir special status.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rakta Charitra is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a political action thriller reportedly based on Paritala Ravindra.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gulaal is on YouTube. The movie reveals the dirty side of politics and power.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madras Cafe on Netflix is a political action thriller with good 7.6 rating on IMDb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 webshows on Netflix and other OTT to keep you glued to your screens
Find Out More