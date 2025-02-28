Looper to Deja Vu; TOP 10 time travel movies with twisted narratives that will blow your mind
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 28, 2025
Here is a list of time travel movies to watch.
Tenet (Prime Video) centers around a former CIA agent who is recruited into a secret organization, tasked with tracing the origin of objects that are traveling backward through time.
Looper (Prime Video) revolves around a hitman who works for organised crime, kills people sent back in time by his employer. However, things change when his own future self appears.
Predestination (Prime Video) follows an agent who is tasked to travel back in time to prevent a bomb attack in1975. However, things are not as easy as it seems to be.
Synchronic (Netflix) focuses on two paramedics' lives being ripped apart after they encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with otherworldly effects.
The Man from the Future (Prime Video) projects on a scientist who finds a way to go back in time and change the embarrassing incident from the past. When he returned things got worse.
Deja Vu (Prime Video) follows an ATF agent who travels back in time in an attempt to prevent a domestic terrorist attack and to save a woman with whom he falls in love.
ARQ (Netflix) centers around Renton and Hannah who get stuck in a time loop and must survive armed robbers who come for a mysterious machine, ARQ.
Twelve Monkeys (JioHotstar) is about a convict who is sent back in time to gather information about the man-made virus that wiped out most of the human population on the planet.
Edge of Tomorrow (Prime Video) revolves around a PR officer with no combat experience, is forced to join a landing operation against the aliens, only to find himself experiencing a time loop.
The Endless (Prime Video) follows Justin and Aaron who receive a cryptic message, making them revisit a cult they had escaped years ago. However, things change when they try to find the reason.
