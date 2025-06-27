Love Alarm to Extraordinary You: TOP 10 must-watch Korean dramas that explore the complexities of love
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 27, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
My Mister (Netflix) tells the story of Dong-hoon and Ji-an, two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company.
Reply 1988 (Viki) centres around a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (Prime Video) tells the story of Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him.
Love Alarm (Netflix) focuses on Kim Jo-jo, a high schooler who gets caught in a love triangle between Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hye-yeong.
The Heirs (Prime Video) centres around Cha Eun-sang, who enters an elite school through a scholarship and is picked on by the most popular student.
Destined With You (Netflix) follows Jang Shin-yu, a lawyer, who must work together with Lee Hong-jo to get free from the curse.
Extraordinary You (Viki) projects on a high-school girl who finds that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) follows an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love.
Our Blues (Netflix) revolves around the sweet and bitter lives of people, against the backdrop of Jeju Island.
Descendants of the Sun (JioHotstar) is about a soldier of the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon.
