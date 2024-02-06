Love and Other Drugs to Forrest Gump: Top 7 films leaving Netflix this February
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Among the notable Netflix titles that will be discontinued in February 2024 are Dune, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks etc.
Forrest Gump, based on Winston Groom's 1986 book of the same name, is the story of a dim-witted guy with a low IQ who experiences and shapes a number of historical events during his life.
Love & Other Drugs, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, is a great movie to see with your significant other before it disappears from the well-known streaming service.
The highly anticipated action thriller Prisoners centers on a dad who, while the police chase numerous leads, sets out on a quest to locate his daughter and her companion who went missing.
The life and career of well-known British singer Elton John form the basis of the biographical musical drama Rocketman.
A team of covert agents embarks on the perilous task of locating a Nazi officer and bringing him to Israel for prosecution in Chris Weitz's film Operation Finale.
The Paul W.S. Anderson's film Death Race, starring Jason Statham, explores the life of an ex-convict who is compelled to compete in an illicit vehicle race with other prisoners.
An epic struggle commanded by Paul Atreides, whose fury is fueled by his father's death, is set in this sci-fi drama based on Frank Herbert's first novel in the Dune saga.
