Love in Contract to Be My Boyfriend: TOP 10 Korean dramas with fake love that will make you swoon

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2025

Here is a list of dramas to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love in Contract (Prime Video) follows a girl who pretends to be the spouse of a single person needing a partner to attend events such as couples’ gatherings and reunions.

100 Days My Prince (Netflix) tells the story of a crown prince who loses his memory after nearly dying in an attempted assassination, and meets a girl whom he falls in love with.

Love to Hate You (Netflix) is about an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, but love means nothing.

Marriage, Not Dating (Prime Video) depicts the story of a man who refuses marriage and brings home a fake girlfriend.

Wedding Impossible (Prime Video) follows Na Ah Jeong, who enters a contractual marriage with her friend Lee Do Han.

So I Married the Anti-fan (Viki) is about Geun, who lost her job due to a K-pop star. However, she gets involved in a reality TV show where she virtually marries the star.

Be My Boyfriend (Viki) centres around a boy who has a crush on the most popular girl in school, who suggests they start a fake relationship.

Because This Is My First Life (Netflix) projects on an IT employee and a homeless writer who agrees to marry for convenience by signing a contract for two years.

Perfect Marriage Revenge (Viki) focuses on Han Yi-joo, who chose a contract marriage to avenge her husband and family. However, she vows to take revenge on her adopted family.

Marriage Contract (Netflix) is about Hye-soo who agrees to a contract marriage to a wealthy family and to donate a part of her liver, in exchange for financial security.

