Love Me If You Dare and other weirdest South Indian movies to stream online

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2024

Love Me If You Dare is a fantasy horror romance movie following a guy in love with a ghost leading him down a dark path. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eega follows a man reincarnates as a housefly and seeks revenge on his killer, it is a bizzare tale of vengeance. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mayabazar is a mythological fantasy film is based on Indian folklore and revolves around the magical world of Mayabazar. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enthiran, a scientist creates a humanoid robot, Chitti, which starts developing human emotions and falls in love with the scientist's girlfriend. On Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urumi is a historical fantasy about a group of warriors planning to assassinate Vasco da Gama in the 16th century. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucia is a psychological thriller about a man who suffers from insomnia and starts taking a pill that allows him to dream. On Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magadheera is a reincarnation epic where a warrior from the past is reborn in the present to avenge his death and protect his love. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oru Vadakkan Selfie follows a man who goes to Chennai to meet a girl he thinks he’s fallen in love with, only to find himself in a bizarre web of deceit. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn is about a journalist who investigates a series of accidents on a flyover and discovers a mysterious connection that ties them together. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

11

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Stree 2 and more upcoming movie sequels to look out for

 

 Find Out More