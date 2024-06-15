Love Me If You Dare and other weirdest South Indian movies to stream online
Nishant
| Jun 15, 2024
Love Me If You Dare is a fantasy horror romance movie following a guy in love with a ghost leading him down a dark path. On Prime Video.
Eega follows a man reincarnates as a housefly and seeks revenge on his killer, it is a bizzare tale of vengeance. On Netflix.
Mayabazar is a mythological fantasy film is based on Indian folklore and revolves around the magical world of Mayabazar. On MX Player.
Enthiran, a scientist creates a humanoid robot, Chitti, which starts developing human emotions and falls in love with the scientist's girlfriend. On Sun NXT.
Urumi is a historical fantasy about a group of warriors planning to assassinate Vasco da Gama in the 16th century. On Zee5.
Lucia is a psychological thriller about a man who suffers from insomnia and starts taking a pill that allows him to dream. On Sun NXT.
Magadheera is a reincarnation epic where a warrior from the past is reborn in the present to avenge his death and protect his love. On Prime Video.
Oru Vadakkan Selfie follows a man who goes to Chennai to meet a girl he thinks he’s fallen in love with, only to find himself in a bizarre web of deceit. On Hotstar.
U-Turn is about a journalist who investigates a series of accidents on a flyover and discovers a mysterious connection that ties them together. On Zee5.
