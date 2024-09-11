Love Next Door and more Top 8 feel good Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2024

Love Next Door is on Netflix. It stars Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. The web series is about two childhood friends who share a complicated past.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung is on Netflix. It is about a woman who embarks on a journey of being a scholar in Joseon royal court.

Racket Boys is a coming-of-age drama revolving around teens and their love for badminton.

Welcome to Waikiki is on Viki. Three boys start a guest house and face new challenges everyday.

Mr. Queen is on Viki. It is an entertaining drama revolving around a Chef who one day wakes us as Queen Cheorin.

Romance Is a Bonus Book is on Netflix. It is about romance between the youngest-chief-editor and a gifted writer.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Business Proposal on Netflix is a fun tale of a CEO falling in love with his employee after pitching a contract marriage.

Hospital Playlist is about a gang of doctors who are connected through music. Watch on Netflix.

My Love Is Cupid is about a fairy who falls in love for real. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

