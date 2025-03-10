Love Next Door to Lovely Runner; TOP 10 romantic Korean drama that will leave you swooning for more

Roger Khuraijam | Mar 10, 2025

From swoon-worthy heroes to heartwarming love stories, these dramas will capture your heart and leave you craving for more.

Something in the Rain (Netflix) follows a single career woman who tries to reconnect with her friend’s younger brother, when he returns home after three years working abroad.

Queen of Tears (Netflix) revolves around the queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis, until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

Lovely Runner (Viki) centers around Im Sol, a top fan of Ryoo, a top star who ends his life. However, Sol shows up at the time they were in high school and tries to protect him.

Family By Choice (Viki) projects on three individuals who, though unrelated by blood, forge an unbreakable bond during their teenage years.

Doctor Slump (Netflix) is about two former high school rivals, Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul, who reunite after years of separation, until love starts to bloom.

Love Next Door (Netflix) focuses on a woman who attempts to reboot her life and returns to Korea. However, she is entangled with her childhood friend with whom she shares a complicated history.

My Sweet Mobster (Viki) is about an unexpected romance that blooms between a former gang member and a children’s content creator.

No Gain No Love (Prime Video) centers around a marketing professional, who arranges a fake wedding with a convenience store employee to avoid missing out on a promotion.

Forecasting Love and Weather (Netflix) is about a cheerful love story of staff at the Korea Meteorological Administration who break, fall and rise again and their everyday life at work.

Brewing Love (Viki) revolves around Chae Yong-Joo, a former special force member and top salesperson at a liquor company who must sell a new beer to save her store from closing.

